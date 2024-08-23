Over 13 lakh UP govt employees may not get salary in August over non-compliance with asset declaration order

More than 13 lakh employees in Uttar Pradesh government face salary cut for August as they are yet to submit their property details via the Manav Sampada portal.

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has issued a final ultimatum to its employees to declare their assets by August 31 or face serious consequences.

The employees have been asked to declare their movable and immovable assets on a government portal -- Manav Sampada -- by August 31 or else they will not be paid salaries for this month. Non-compliance will also affect promotions, the order said.

The initial deadline set by the order was December 31. It was extended multiple times but witnessed only 26 percent compliance. The deadline has now been pushed to August 31.

Of the 17,88,429 government employees in the state more than 13 lakh employees are yet to disclose their assets.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh has insisted on strict adherence to the order saying only those who submit their asset details before the new deadline will have their salaries disbursed, according to reports.

The rule applies to all categories of officers and employees and officials said that those who do not declare their assets might also become ineligible for promotions.

A notice issued by the UP government states, “All officers and employees are informed that it is mandatory to register the details of immovable and movable assets for the financial year 2023-2024 on the departmental evaluation portal (Manav Sampada) by August 31, 2024. Failure to do so will result in being marked as absent, and they will not receive their monthly salary. This will take effect from the salary for August 2024 onwards until the registration process is completed.”

“Employees who have not registered on the portal for the financial year 2023 by August 31, 2024, despite repeated instructions, will be considered absent from duty, and necessary action will be taken in accordance with departmental guidelines,” the notice added.

“This measure aims to enhance transparency and accountability within the government. We have a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” NDTV reported quoting UP government minister Danish Azad Ansari.