Over 50 Delhi schools receive email bomb threats, days after 32 similar hoax e-mails

Over 50 Delhi schools receive email bomb threats, days after 32 similar hoax e-mails

According to officials, the schools targeted included Rahul Model School and Maxfort School in Dwarka, SKV in Malviya Nagar, and Andhra School in Prasad Nagar

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 20, 2025 11:04 AM IST
Bomb scare returns to Delhi schools as 50 institutions receive e-mail threats

 

Around 50 schools in the national capital received bomb threats by e-mail on Wednesday morning, triggering swift evacuations and search operations across the city, police said.

According to officials, the schools targeted included Rahul Model School and Maxfort School in Dwarka, SKV in Malviya Nagar, and Andhra School in Prasad Nagar. Delhi Fire Services confirmed that they received alerts at 7:40 am for SKV and at 7:42 am for Andhra School, following which bomb disposal squads and fire personnel rushed to the premises.

Police teams, accompanied by emergency responders, cordoned off the campuses and launched searches.

The scare comes just two days after 32 schools across Delhi were hit with similar threats on August 18, all of which turned out to be hoaxes.

Authorities said checks are ongoing at the affected schools, while investigations into the source of the e-mails are underway.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Aug 20, 2025 11:04 AM IST
