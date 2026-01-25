Padma Awards 2026: About Raghuveer Khedkar, the tamasha artist who has performed over 12,000 shows

Veteran Maharashtrian folk artist and Tamasha performer Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar has been named a recipient of the Padma Shri award for 2026, one of India’s highest civilian honours.

Raghuveer Khedkar is a senior and highly respected figure in Tamasha, a traditional folk theatre form of Maharashtra that blends song, dance, drama, humour and music. A renowned tamasha artist, he has performed more than 12,000 shows across 5 decades.

Khedkar is a leading figure in the Raghuveer Khedkar Sah Kantabai Satarkar Loknatya Tamasha Mandal, a prominent tamasha troupe that has kept traditional comedy and narrative styles of Tamasha alive across rural and urban Maharashtra.

The art form has a deep cultural presence in rural parts of the state, and Khedkar has been associated with it for several decades. He is particularly famous for his role as a songadya (the comic character or narrator) and his mastery of Batavni and Vag-natya (traditional folk plays).

Over the years, he has earned recognition as both an acclaimed performer and a custodian of the tradition. He has led and managed several Tamasha troupes, played a key role in preserving the folk form, and promoted it through performances across Maharashtra.

He has also used tamasha as a medium to raise awareness about drug addiction, cleanliness, crime, dowry, family planning and corruption.

The Padma Awards 2026 list cites Khedkar’s lifetime contribution to folk arts, particularly Tamasha, and his efforts to preserve and promote the traditional Indian performing art.

Before receiving this national honour, Khedkar had been recognised with several state-level awards, including the Jeevan Sadhana Gaurav Award from Savitribai Phule Pune University and the Patthe Bapurao Award.

Reacting to the announcement, Khedkar expressed his happiness while speaking to ABP Majha.

"My seven generations have been saved. I am happy to get recognition for what I have worked for the people and the society. As soon as the Padma Award was announced, my happiness skyrocketed. This is the first Padma Award for Tamasha folklore. I am lucky to be getting this award. I am happy that I have received recognition for my service to the fans," said Khedkar.