Pahalgam attack avenged: Amit Shah confirms all 3 terrorists killed; full details 

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday confirmed in Parliament that all three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists involved in the recent Pahalgam terror attack had been neutralised in a joint security operation named Operation Mahadev.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Shah said: "All three terrorists – Suleman, Afghan, and Jibran – were killed in yesterday's operation. The people who used to supply food to them were detained earlier. Once the bodies of these terrorists were brought to Srinagar, they were identified by those who were kept detained by our agencies."

Shah noted that the attack was particularly brutal, targeting civilians after questioning their religion. "Innocent civilians were killed in front of their families by asking their religion in Baisaran Valley," he told Parliament.

He added that security forces had been given clear instructions to ensure that the perpetrators did not cross over to Pakistan.

Operation Mahadev, conducted jointly by the Army, CRPF, and J&K Police, tracked and eliminated the terrorists, Shah said, while also confirming that logistical support networks had been disrupted ahead of the final confrontation.

The home minister said that three Pakistanis were involved in the attack.

Shah also hit back at P Chidambaram, who doubted whether Pakistan was involved in the Pahalgam attack. The minister said India has enough evidence and that Chidambaram should have asked the government for evidence. "Yesterday, former Home Minister Chidambaram ji raised the question -what is the proof that the terrorists came from Pakistan? I want to ask him what he will get by saving Pakistan. When he says this, it means they are giving a clean chit to Pakistan," he added.

