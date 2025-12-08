Kaynes Technology shares hit 52-week low, slump 31% in four days; analysts cautious

Shares of Kaynes Technology India Ltd extended their sharp decline for a fourth straight session on Monday, slipping 14.05 per cent to touch a one-year low of Rs 3,746.20. With this, the stock has fallen 30.78 per cent over the last four trading sessions after Kotak Institutional Equities raised concerns over inconsistencies in the company's FY25 related-party disclosures.

Kotak pointed out mismatches across filings by Kaynes Tech, Kaynes Electronics Manufacturing, and its subsidiary Iskraemeco, flagging issues around the quality and completeness of disclosures. The brokerage also highlighted a sharp rise in contingent liabilities, which stood at Rs 520 crore, equivalent to 18 per cent of the company's net worth.

As per the company's clarification, major additions to contingent liabilities during the year included performance bank guarantees of Rs 96.8 crore for Iskraemeco projects and corporate guarantees worth Rs 132.5 crore issued to subsidiary companies. These comprised Rs 122.5 crore for Kaynes Electronics and Rs 70 crore for Iskraemeco and were stated to be linked to funding requirements following the acquisition of Iskraemeco.

Kotak further noted that purchases worth Rs 180 crore from Kaynes Electronics Manufacturing in FY25 were not disclosed in the company's related-party filings. Kaynes stated that these transactions were eliminated in the consolidated financial statements in line with Indian Accounting Standards but were "inadvertently" not disclosed in the standalone financial statements. The company said the disclosure has since been rectified and noted for future compliance.

On the technical front, analysts maintained a cautious outlook. Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Mastertrust, said the stock does not appear strong on charts and advised investors to exit, citing the possibility of a further decline towards the Rs 3,500 level in the near term.

Sebi-registered independent research analyst AR Ramachandran said the stock is bearish but oversold on daily charts, with the next support placed at Rs 3,700. He added that fresh buying should be considered only if the stock manages a daily close above the resistance level of Rs 4,353.