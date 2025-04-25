Pahalgam terror attack: Gen Upendra Dwivedi set to visit Kashmir Valley, Pakistan deputy PM calls terrorists 'freedom fighters' -- Points to know

Indian Army Chief of Staff General Upendra Dwivedi is scheduled to meet senior Army commanders deployed in the Kashmir Valley and officials of other security agencies.
General Dwivedi's visit to the Valley comes three days after a dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists. On his visit, he will review the ongoing security situation in the Valley and attempts by the Pakistani Army to violate the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC), news agency ANI reported citing sources.
His visit comes after firing was reported from various Pakistani posts along the LoC by the Pakistan Army throughout the night. The Indian Army has retaliated and no casualties have been reported from the Indian side.
Pahalgam terror attack: Top points to know
- Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday called the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack as "freedom fighters".
- "Those who carried out attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district on April 22 might be freedom fighters," Dar told reporters in Islamabad.
- Speaking on the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), he said that 240 million people in Pakistan need water and India cannot stop it.
- "240 million people in Pakistan need water... you cannot stop it. It tantamounts to an act of war. Any suspension or encroachment won't be accepted," Dar commented.
- An important meeting will be held on Friday on the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) suspended by India at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence.
- Jal Shakti Ministry Secretary Debashree Mukherjee on Thursday formally notified Pakistan of India's decision to suspend the IWT with immediate effect.
- The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called for a Delhi-wide Trade Bandh on Friday to protest against the Pahalgam attack and in support of the government's tough stance against Pakistan and terrorism.
- Indian sports broadcasters -- FanCode and Sony Sports India -- have suspended the broadcast of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) in India.
- FanCode not only halted PSL streaming but also removed the league's entire section from its app and website.
- On April 24, BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla said that India will not participate in any bilateral matches with Pakistan going forward. He also said that the ICC is looking into the matter when it comes to future ICC events.