Pahalgam terror attack: Gen Upendra Dwivedi set to visit Kashmir Valley, Pakistan deputy PM calls terrorists 'freedom fighters' -- Points to know

Indian Army Chief of Staff General Upendra Dwivedi is scheduled to meet senior Army commanders deployed in the Kashmir Valley and officials of other security agencies.

General Dwivedi's visit to the Valley comes three days after a dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists. On his visit, he will review the ongoing security situation in the Valley and attempts by the Pakistani Army to violate the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC), news agency ANI reported citing sources.

His visit comes after firing was reported from various Pakistani posts along the LoC by the Pakistan Army throughout the night. The Indian Army has retaliated and no casualties have been reported from the Indian side.

