Pahalgam terror attack: Massive pro-India protest in London; Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch, Kupwara -- Top points to know

Members of Indian diaspora in the US and the UK held peaceful demonstrations in the memory of the Pahalgam attack victims on Sunday. The attack that claimed the lives of 26 people, including a local ponywallah, has sparked widespread outrage not only in India but also globally.

The security agencies have demolished the houses of three more terrorists on Sunday. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially taken over the probe into the Pahalgam terror attack and has intensified its search for evidence and is questioning eyewitnesses to uncover the planning behind the terror attack.

A large number of Indian community representatives in the UK reached the High Commission of India in London to counter a Pakistani demonstration called to protest against what was described as "Indian propaganda" in the wake of the Pahalgam attack. The pro-India demonstrators chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" outnumbered the group of British Pakistanis on Sunday evening. Similar 'All Eyes on Pahalgam' protests and vigils against Pakistan's support for terror outfits have also been organised by Indian diaspora groups across the UK including Manchester, Edinburgh in Scotland, and Belfast in Northern Ireland. The US on Sunday called on India and Pakistan to pursue a "responsible solution" amid rising tensions between the two countries after the Pahalgam terror attack. On the intervening night of April 27-28, Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) by resorting to unprovoked firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Kupwara districts, as per a defence spokesperson. Indian troops responded swiftly and effectively to the Pakistani offensive. No casualties have been reported on either side, as per the spokesperson. Pakistan has fired unprovoked across the Line of Control (LoC) for the fourth night in a row, coinciding with rising tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad following last week's terror attack in Pahalgam. China has backed its "all-weather friend" Pakistan and called for a "swift and fair investigation" into the Pahalgam terror attack. On Sunday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi dialled Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, as per Chinese news agency Xinhua. Wang said that Beijing was closely following the developments and asserted that combating terrorismm was the shared responsibility of the entire world while reaffirming China's consistent support for Pakistan's counterterrorism efforts. In this call, Dar emphasised that Pakistan had consistently and firmly fought terrorism and was against any actions that could lead to an escalation of the situation.

(With agency inputs)