Pahalgam terror attack: Pakistan Army violates ceasefire along LoC; Khawaja Asif says 'military action by India imminent' -- Top points to know

The Pakistan Army on Monday night violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) for the fifth time in a row. As Pakistan continues to violate ceasefire, its defence minister Khawaja Asif said that an Indian military strike is imminent after the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack.

On April 22, 5-6 terrorists associated with The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam region.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Pahalgam terror attack: Here are top developments so far