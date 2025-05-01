Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sought the assistance of the United States in urging India to “dial down its rhetoric” following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam that resulted in the deaths of 26 people. Sharif, who received a call from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, requested the US to persuade India to “act responsibly” in the aftermath of the attack. He accused India of engaging in escalatory and provocative behaviour.

Sharif's appeal to the US came shortly after his government claimed to have credible intelligence indicating that India might conduct a military strike. According to a statement from Sharif's office, as reported by AFP, he stated, “India's provocations would only serve to distract Pakistan from its ongoing efforts to defeat terrorism, particularly from terror groups.”

The US State Department mentioned that Rubio urged Pakistan to cooperate in investigating the Pahalgam attack and encouraged India to work with Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and maintain peace in South Asia.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi granted the armed forces complete operational freedom to respond to the attack in Pahalgam, according to sources. In response, Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar warned that any act of aggression would be met with a decisive response, holding India accountable for any serious consequences in the region. Tarar claimed that Pakistan had credible intelligence suggesting that India would launch a military strike within the next 24 to 36 hours.

PM Modi also held a series of meetings, including a session of the Cabinet Committee on Security and the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA). The Pahalgam terror attack occurred on April 22 when terrorists opened fire on tourists in the Baisaran meadow, approximately 6 kms from Pahalgam town. The attack, one of the deadliest in the Kashmir Valley in recent years, was initially claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, but the group later withdrew its claim.

In response to the attack, India downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan and took several measures, including pausing the Indus Waters Treaty, expelling Pakistani military attaches, and closing the Attari-Wagah border. Pakistan responded with reciprocal measures, including suspending the Simla Agreement.

Other nations including the US and Saudi Arabia have called on both India and Pakistan to act responsibly and to resolve the disputes through diplomatic means. The United Nations have also spoken to both sides and called for a de-escalation of tensions.