Pahalgam terror attack: PM Modi to chair 'super cabinet' meet today, Pak's legal action over IWT suspension in works -- Top points to know

Tensions are escalating between India and Pakistan following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 26 people. Pakistan claims to have "credible evidence" of an imminent Indian military action, warning of severe consequences.
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday called a security meeting and granted the military full operational freedom for retaliation. Anti-terror operations are ongoing in Jammu and Kashmir, amidst continued unprovoked border fire from Pakistan. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is investigating the incident, questioning various individuals connected to the attack site.
Pahalgam terror attack: Top developments so far
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) or the 'super cabinet' today.
- The opposition's demand for a special session of the Parliament over the Pahalgam attack will also be discussed in this meeting. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said: "We have received the letter. CCPA will have a discussion on this."
- PM Modi will also chair a second meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) today at 11 am. After the first CCS meet, India announced a slew of measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) and downgrading of diplomatic relations with Islamabad.
- Pakistan is preparing to launch international legal action against India over its suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) and the country's top legal body has formed a committee to assist the government for the same.
- Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik told news agency Reuters that the government is working on plans for at least three different legal options, including raising the issue at the World Bank.
- The network of top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Farooq Ahmad played a significant role in helping the Pakistan-based terrorists carry out the Pahalgam attack, India Today reported citing sources within the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Farooq Ahmad's house in Kupwara was recently demolished by security forces.
- Preliminary findings of the NIA probe suggest that 2 attackers approached from behind the trees and opened fire strategically in hopes that civilians would rush towards the entry and exit points.
- The NIA team also recovered 40 cartridges from the Baisaran meadows and is closely analysing eyewitness statements and video footage for further leads.
- As the fear of military retaliation by New Delhi continues to grip Islamabad, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday dialled the United Nations (UN) chief Antonio Guterres.
- In this conversation, Sharif "condemned" terrorism and asserted Pakistan's "commitment to peace," while highlighting that Islamabad will "defend its sovereignty if challenged." He also called for a neutral investigation into the Pahalgam attack during this call.