In what is now being called the worst terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370, a group of heavily armed terrorists opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam’s Baisaran meadow, killing at least 26 people. The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility.

Intelligence agencies have linked the planning to LeT commander Saifullah Kasuri and execution to TRF field operative Asif Fauji. Here’s a breakdown of what we know so far:

Who is Saifullah Kasuri, the alleged mastermind of the Pahalgam attack?

Saifullah Kasuri, alias Khalid, is a senior commander of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba. He is considered a close aide of LeT founder Hafiz Saeed. Khalid is also suspected of masterminding the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which involved coordinated firing on civilians. As per the reports he usually operates from LeT’s Peshawar headquarters and leads its Milli Muslim League (MML) front.

Kasuri’s terror background

In 2017, Kasuri held a press conference in Pakistan introducing MML as LeT’s political arm. According to the US Treasury, he also served on JuD’s Coordination Committee for Central Punjab. JuD, an alias of LeT, was designated under U.S. Executive Order 13224 and added to the UN 1267/1988 Sanctions List.

What is The Resistance Front (TRF)?

Formed after the abrogation of Article 370 to present militancy as “homegrown.”

Meant to obscure links to LeT and Pakistani handlers by adopting a secular-sounding name.

Declared a terrorist organisation under UAPA by India’s Ministry of Home Affairs.

Known for recruiting youth via online platforms and coordinating infiltration and arms smuggling from Pakistan.

TRF's operational footprint

Sheikh Sajjad Gul leads TRF as the supreme commander and Basit Ahmed Dar as operational head at its inception. Its members have been involved in major killings, including the October 2024 Ganderbal attack targeting non-local labourers and a doctor. According to J&K Police, most militants neutralised in 2022 belonged to TRF.

Who is Asif Fauji of the TRF?

Asif Fauji is believed to be the field commander who led the Pahalgam massacre. Identified by J&K Police as one of three attackers—Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah, and Abu Talha.

How the Pahalgam attack was executed

The terrorists infiltrated Kashmir just days before the strike.

Wore camouflage and traditional attire, and opened fire with AK-47s on tourists.

Used military-grade weapons and advanced communication gear, pointing to professional training and foreign support.

Intel sources said the digital footprints of attackers were traced to safe houses in Muzaffarabad and Karachi.

Signals from across the border