'Pakistan will be taught a lesson': Ex-generals call Pahalgam a turning point, hint at big counter-response from India

The terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, has sparked widespread outrage and strong calls for a decisive response, with multiple senior defence experts and former generals suggesting the assault was carefully timed and strategically designed to undermine Kashmir’s growing stability and tourism economy.

Major General Sanjay Soi (retd) noted that the attack appeared to have been planned for maximum psychological and political impact. “There are several factors that point to why this terror attack occurred. The timing itself is significant, it took place when (US Vice President) JD Vance was visiting India, and our PM was in Saudi Arabia, it was a calculated strike,” he said.

“What makes it even more insidious is the targeting of tourists. Tourism is the lifeline of Kashmir’s economy. Attacking tourists is not just an assault on lives, it’s an attack on livelihoods. Last year alone, over 2.35 crore tourists visited J&K, a clear sign that the region was thriving. This progress was unpalatable to Pakistan,” he added.

Backing this assessment, Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain said, “It is a very different kind of attack. It is very important for our country to realise and express our dismay on this terrible act, which has been sponsored by Pakistan and the deep state there, with the help of LeT and other sponsored terrorists in Kashmir.”

Highlighting the broader pattern, Hasnain added, “The pattern was one of emerging normalcy. In 2023-24, Pakistan attempted to try and do things in the valley but could not succeed. They shifted focus to Rajouri, Poonch, Mughal Road, and lately to Kathua. Now they're targeting Kashmir again. Rising tourism, more normalcy are not acceptable to Pakistan.”

When asked about a possible military retaliation, Lt Gen (Retd) KJS Dhillon laid out the scope of India’s options: “More details will emerge once the security forces do the analysis. Response to any such action of terror by Pakistan is a national policy. There are area-specific operations from the front point of view, depth-specific options within 5 km, 40 km, further deep strikes.”

“There should be big warning—if you do anything in return, the retaliation will be ten times stronger, a crushing retaliation. It is going to be at a place which hurts, bleeds, pains Pakistan,” he said.

Former diplomat Rajiv Dogra termed the attack one of the worst terror strikes in recent times. “You can’t rule out anything when it comes to Pakistan’s terrorism. The coincidence of statements from Bangladesh and Pakistan leaders followed by this major attack—targeting Hindus and killing them—it is unprecedented in terms of even one of the worst terror attacks in the world.”

Defence analyst Brigadier (Retd) Hemant Mahajan echoed these concerns. "The attack occurred about 7 to 8 km away from Pahalgam where there are no security forces — making them soft targets. The terrorists came from the jungle, carried out the act, and escaped. Definitely, Pakistan will be taught a lesson, and I believe a big counter-response from India will come sooner rather than later."

Tuesday's attack, which took place in the Baisaran valley near Pahalgam, left 26 dead including two foreigners—one from the UAE and one from Nepal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his trip to Saudi Arabia to return on Wednesday morning. He and Home Minister Amit Shah, who rushed to Srinagar late Tuesday, have both vowed that those behind the attack will not go unpunished.