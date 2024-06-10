Pak-backed TRF claims responsibility for Reasi bus terror attack, warns of more such attacks on tourists

Pakistan-backed The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Jihadist terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir' Reasi district on Sunday. The bus attack claimed the lives of 10 tourists and left 33 others injured.

In a message, the TRF warned of more such attacks on tourists and non-locals. The LeT offshoot also called the Reasi attack only the "beginning of a renewed start." The TRF has been designated as a terrorist organisation by the Indian government in 2023.

It was founded in 2019 after the abrogation of Article 370 and the special status granted to Jammu & Kashmir. It has been involved in dozens of terrorist attacks since Article 370 was revoked from J&K.

Some of the victims have been identified, including the bus driver and conductor. Most of them were from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The bus driver and conductor, who lost their lives in the attack, belonged to Reasi. Among the injured, 34 belong to UP, 5 from Delhi and 2 from Rajasthan, PTI reported citing officials.

Survivors said the terrorists continued to fire at the bus even after the vehicle fell into the gorge. One of them said the terrorists came down into the gorge and continued firing for some time as passengers stayed quiet to pretend they were all dead.

Meanwhile, security has been strengthened in the area and a massive search operation has been launched to hunt down the terrorists, India Today reported citing Home Ministry sources. Sources added that the terrorists involved in the Reasi bus attack were Pakistanis and belonged to the same group that was active in the south of Pir Panjal region for 2 years.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been tasked to probe the attack on pilgrims. Drones are also being used to search the dense vegetation around the spot where the attack took place. A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has also joined the operation.

Around 2-3 terrorists were involved in the Reasi bus attack, as per sources. These terrorists, with whom no contact has been established yet, have fled Reasi. The incident took place when the bus was returning from the Shiv Khori Temple to Katra.

The terrorists involved in the attack were hiding in dense vegetation and ambushed the bus carrying pilgrims on Sunday.Due to this, the bus driver was hit by a bullet and lost balance, which caused the vehicle to roll down the gorge.

(With PTI, India Today inputs)