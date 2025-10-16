Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to 48-hr ceasefire after border clashes. Khawaja Asif says, 'Taliban being sponsored by Delhi'

A temporary ceasefire has been reached between Pakistan and Afghanistan after a period of intense clashes and mutual recriminations. Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, however, expressed doubts about the ceasefire’s durability, stating, "I have my doubts that the ceasefire will hold, because the (Afghan) Taliban are being sponsored by Delhi."

Advertisement

The ceasefire, which started on Wednesday at 13:00 GMT, follows reports of Pakistani airstrikes in Kandahar and Kabul. Both countries accuse each other of having initiated the ceasefire request as tensions rose after deadly incidents.

Over the weekend, Kabul authorities claimed to have attacked Pakistani military positions, resulting in 58 Pakistani soldiers killed after what they described as repeated territorial breaches. In response, Pakistan’s military reported 23 soldiers killed but claimed over 200 "Taliban and affiliated terrorists" were eliminated in retaliatory action. The violence has heightened already-strained relations, with each side blaming the other for the escalation.

Amid the confrontations, Defence Minister Asif issued a warning that Pakistan is prepared to use military force if provoked, stating, "We have the capability and we will attack them... if they escalate or widen the radius of this war," while also indicating willingness for "constructive dialogue."

Advertisement

The Pakistani government has accused the Taliban-led administration in Kabul of sheltering the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a group responsible for attacks in Pakistan. Kabul denies these allegations, insisting it does not allow its territory to be used for hostile actions against neighbours.

Tensions intensified after the Taliban government alleged that Pakistan launched airstrikes in Kabul and at a market in eastern Afghanistan. Islamabad has not officially confirmed these specific attacks but has previously admitted to cross-border operations targeting TTP hideouts.

In a televised interview with Geo News, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif reiterated his concerns, saying, "Right now, Kabul is fighting a proxy war for Delhi," and referred to the ongoing conflict as a "proxy war."

Pakistan’s Foreign Office announced the temporary ceasefire, stating, "A temporary ceasefire has been decided between the Pakistani government and the Afghan Taliban regime, with the mutual consent of both parties, for the next 48 hours from 6 pm today, at the request of the Taliban."

Advertisement

The unrest follows a pattern of volatile cross-border relations dating back to the late 1970s, with Pakistan’s border regions experiencing frequent violence since its involvement in the US-backed conflict against Soviet forces in Afghanistan.