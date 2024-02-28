'Pakistan enemy country for BJP, not for us,' says Karnataka Congress' BK Hariprasad

Karnataka Congress leader BK Hariprasad on Wednesday sparked a row by saying that Pakistan may be an "enemy country" for the BJP, but the Congress only considered it as a neighbouring country. "They speak about our relationship with an enemy country. According to them, Pakistan is an enemy country. For us, Pakistan is not an enemy country," the Congress leader said in response to BJP's allegations that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised after Congress's Rajya Sabha win in the state on Tuesday.

"It (Pakistan) is our neighbouring country. They say Pakistan is our enemy country. Recently, they awarded the Bharat Ratna to LK Advani, who visited Jinnah's mausoleum in Lahore and said there was no other secular leader like him. Was Pakistan not an enemy country then?" Hariprasad said in the Legislative Council.

The state BJP hit back at the Congress, saying it held "anti-national sentiments". The saffron party slammed the Congress for not terming Pakistan as an "enemy nation" even after it waged war against India four times. It said BK Hariprasad made Congress' position on Pakistan clear in the House. The BJP said close relationship between Jawaharlal Nehru and Mohammad Ali Jinnah has continued even to the present generation.

Earlier in the day, the BJP staged a protest in the well of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, alleging that supporters of Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha, raised pro-Pakistan slogans after his election win.

The BJP accused the ruling Congress of attempting to protect those responsible. However, the Congress has said that party workers were chanting "Naseer Saab Zindabad" to celebrate Naseer Hussain's win and not "Pakistan Zindabad".

Sharing a video, BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya on Tuesday claimed that Pakistan Zindabad slogans were raised after Congress' Naseer Hussein, political secretary of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, won Rajya Sabha election from Karnataka. He said: "Congress's obsession with Pakistan is dangerous. It is taking India towards balkanisation. We can't afford it."