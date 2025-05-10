Business Today
Pakistan hit with second earthquake of 5.7 magnitude on Saturday morning

Pakistan was also hit by an earthquake of 4.0 magnitude just hours earlier on Saturday morning.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 10, 2025 11:05 AM IST
Pakistan hit with second earthquake of 5.7 magnitude on Saturday morningEarthquake in pakistan

Pakistan was hit with by a second earthquake on Saturday morning, measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale. This is the second earthquake on Saturday, after a quake of 4.0 magnitude on early Saturday (May 10) at 1:44 am (IST), according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The tremor’s epicentre was located at latitude 29.67°N and longitude 66.10°E, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Just days ago, a 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck parts of Pakistan and Afghanistan on May 5 at 4:00pm IST, with tremors originating near the Chitral District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which is close to the Afghanistan border. Earlier the same day, a 4.2-magnitude earthquake was also reported in Afghanistan at 12:35pm IST.

Shallow earthquakes can cause intensive damage near the epicentre. A shallow quake is defined as one that occurs at depths less than 70km, often leading to stronger ground shaking as the distance between the surface and the origin of the seismic waves is very less. 

Published on: May 10, 2025 10:59 AM IST
