'Pakistan is a nuisance, not strategic threat': BJP leader and Ajit Doval's son Shaurya Doval says India surpassed Pak long ago

Pakistan now poses more of a "nuisance" than a strategic threat to India, according to Shaurya Doval, BJP leader and founder of the think tank, India Foundation. Doval, who was giving an interview to the news agency PTI, asserted that India has gained a significant edge over its neighbor, primarily driven by its economic growth, which he identified as the nation's key advantage.

Related Articles

As reported by PTI, Doval emphasized the importance of managing relations with neighboring countries, including Pakistan and China, to sustain economic growth and secure a strategic advantage. He advocated for a comprehensive societal approach to counter cyberterrorism, involving private sector participation, rather than relying solely on legal and military measures.

"We have passed various stages in our relationship with Pakistan. While they continue to present challenges, they no longer represent a serious strategic threat. Pakistan now holds nuisance value for us but no longer poses a strategic threat," Doval stated.

Doval also highlighted similar dynamics on India's eastern front, while cautioning that India's northern neighbor, China, remains a serious challenge due to its military capabilities and ambitions. "India's unique selling point (USP) at the moment is economic growth. We must manage our neighborhood to ensure we have the space and time to achieve our economic goals and gain a strategic edge over our neighbors," he said.

He further warned that if China's ambitions to dominate the global stage are to be realized, they would prefer India to remain confined to its current position. "If they fail to establish their presence in our region, their global ambitions could be hindered," he added.

Doval stressed that India must bridge the economic gaps between itself and its neighbors, particularly in trade, technology, and infrastructure. He noted that India is making strides in this direction, underscoring the need for a focused effort.

On the issue of counter-terrorism, Doval argued that it should not be viewed merely as a state's response. "Terrorism can infiltrate various sectors of society, from schools to hospitals. It requires a collective effort to prepare and protect our nation," he said.

He advocated for enhancing India's technological capabilities, particularly in the private sector, to effectively combat cybercrime and terrorism. "We must empower our innovators and coders to take the lead in counter-terrorism efforts, especially in cybersecurity," Doval urged.

Doval concluded by highlighting the critical role of the political class in reflecting societal values and addressing these challenges. He pointed out that India is one of the few countries actively engaging in the technological battle against terrorism and cyber threats. "If we can't rise to the occasion, who will?" he asked, calling for a united approach to innovation and security in the face of evolving threats.