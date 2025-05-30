Pakistani intel officials got key information from CRPF ASI over 2 years, gave him over ₹15k: Report

Pakistani intelligence officials reportedly posed as TV journalists and took vital inputs from an assistant sub-inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) over the last 2 years. In exchange for these inputs, the CRPF ASI was paid ₹3,500 per month and an additional ₹12,000 for crucial information, The Indian Express reported, citing sources.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Earlier this week, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested CRPF ASI Moti Ram Jat from Delhi. The NIA alleged that he shared classified information with Pakistani officials and took funds from them.

Jat was posted with a CRPF battalion in Pahalgam and was transferred to Delhi 5 days before the attack on tourists.

A source within the CRPF told the publication that Jat was allegedly approached by a woman posing as a Chandigarh-based reporter from a leading TV news channel who sought some information from him.

"After some messages and phone calls, including over video, Jat allegedly started sharing classified documents with her. After 2-3 months, a man, a Pakistan intelligence officer, started talking to him, posing as a journalist of the same news channel," the source added.

Advertisement

Among the inputs that CRPF ASI outed were Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Jammu and Kashmir visit hours after the Pahalgam terror attack, over 50 tourist spots being shut down, movement and strength of the CRPF troops, as well as the suspected location of the terrorists.

A source within the CRPF added that Jat also shared the reports of the multi-agency centre (MAC) of intelligence agencies. In some of his conversations, he also shared news clippings of paramilitary forces but people on the other hand asked him to not share information already in the public domain.

“After one or two months, they started giving Rs 3,500 to him on the fourth day of every month, and also Rs 12,000 for crucial information. He received the money in his and his wife’s accounts,” the source mentioned.

Advertisement

The CRPF ASI has been dismissed from service and was remanded in the NIA's custody until June 6 by a special court in Delhi. As per an NIA spokesperson, Jat was actively involved in espionage activity and shared classified information related to national security with PIOs since 2023.