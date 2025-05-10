Pakistan shuts airspace after Indian accusations, bases hit near Islamabad and Lahore

Powerful explosions ripped through several Pakistani air bases early Saturday, including a critical military installation near Islamabad, forcing Pakistan to shut its airspace to all civilian and commercial traffic.

Three Pakistani air force sites—Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi, Murid in Chakwal, and Rafiqui in Jhang. Nur Khan, located just outside the capital and adjacent to Pakistan’s Joint Staff Headquarters, reportedly sustained significant damage.

Reports described multiple loud blasts and heightened military activity.

Video footage circulating online showed fires at the base, though these visuals remain unverified.

The strikes come hours after India accused Pakistan of launching coordinated drone attacks on 26 Indian military and civil aviation facilities, spanning from Leh to Sir Creek. According to the Indian military, every attempted incursion was intercepted.

“Pakistan is using civil airliners as a shield, knowing fully well that its attack on India would elicit a swift air defence response,” said Colonel Sofiya Qureshi at a joint press briefing with Indian Air Force Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

What has happened so far



Pakistan shuts airspace; last PIA flight forced into holding pattern over Quetta Advertisement

Explosions rock Islamabad and Lahore; Pak Army claims Indian missiles fell back in India

India retaliates with force after Pak drone attacks, strikes PoK's Neelam Valley and Sialkot

India intercepts Pak long-range missile over Sirsa; authorities urge residents to stay indoors

S-400 and Indian air defence units dominate skies, repel continued Pakistani drone incursions



Following the cross-border tensions, India convened a high-level press conference initially scheduled for 5:45 AM, later pushed to 10 AM. Meanwhile, Pakistan issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) to close its airspace, a move India said came too late.

Among the sites reportedly hit was the strategic IV Corps headquarters in Lahore, home to Pakistan’s 10 and 11 Infantry Divisions. This strike followed reports of Pakistani drones being downed over Amritsar.

Pakistani 15 Division assets at Sialkot were also mobilized—an unusual step reminiscent of previous flashpoints in 2001 and 2019.