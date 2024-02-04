Pakistani ISI agent arrested from Meerut, worked at Indian Embassy in Moscow

A Pakistani ISI agent has been arrested from UP's Meerut, India Today reported on Sunday. The agent worked at the Indian embassy in Moscow. Satyendra Siwal, posted at the Embassy in 2021, worked there as an India Based Security Assistant (IBSA).

According to an official statement, Uttar Pradesh's Anti-Terrorism Squad received a tip-off from its sources about a spy operating at the Indian Embassy in Moscow. Acting on the information, the UP ATS interrogated Siwal, who gave unsatisfactory answers. Later, he confessed to spying and was arrested in Meerut.

During interrogation, Siwal revealed that he used to lure Indian government officials with money to extract information about the Indian Army and its day-to-day functioning. He has also been accused of passing on crucial and confidential information about the Indian Embassy, Ministry of Defence, and External Affairs to ISI handlers.

(With inputs from Santosh Kumar Sharma)