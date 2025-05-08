Pakistan's failed retaliation: From Pathankot to Bhuj, list of 15 military sites Pak Army targeted, but couldn't hit

Pakistan attempted to target 16 Indian military installations across northern and western India in a failed retaliation to Operation Sindoor, the Ministry of Defence said on Thursday. All incoming drones and missiles were intercepted by India’s Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems.

"During the Press Briefing on Operation SINDOOR on 07 May 2025, India had called its response as focused, measured and non-escalatory. It was specifically mentioned that Pakistani military establishments had not been targeted. It was also reiterated that any attack on military targets in India will invite a suitable response,” the Ministry of Defence stated.

However, despite the warning, on the night of 07–08 May, Pakistan launched missiles and drones aimed at a string of Indian military targets: Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj.

“These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks,” the statement said.

In response, India launched a targeted counter-offensive early Thursday morning. “Today morning Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. Indian response has been in the same domain with same intensity as Pakistan. It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised,” the ministry confirmed.

Pakistan also escalated tensions along the Line of Control, resorting to heavy mortar and artillery shelling in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar, and Rajouri sectors of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Sixteen innocent lives have been lost, including three women and five children, due to Pakistani firing. Here too, India was compelled to respond to bring Mortar and Artillery fire from Pakistan to a halt,” the Ministry said.

India reiterated that its actions remain non-escalatory and calibrated, but firmly warned that restraint must be mutual. “Indian Armed Forces reiterate their commitment to non-escalation, provided it is respected by the Pakistani military,” the statement concluded.

The latest developments come after India’s precision strikes under Operation Sindoor hit nine key terror sites across Pakistan and PoK, including the JeM’s headquarters in Bahawalpur and LeT’s training base in Muridke—targeting launch pads and indoctrination centres involved in the April 22 Pahalgam attack that left 26 civilians dead.

