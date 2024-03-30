PAN fraud: MP student gets IT notice after firm carries out transactions of Rs 40 crore

A university student in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, has taken legal action after discovering an alarming Income Tax notice linked to transactions exceeding Rs 40 crore, allegedly conducted by a company fabricated using his PAN details, revealed an official on Saturday.

According to reports, Pramod Dandotiya, a student at Jiwaji University, was stunned to receive the notice, prompting him to approach the authorities. The company, reportedly established by unidentified individuals utilising Dandotiya's personal information, not only engaged in transactions exceeding the staggering sum but also neglected to fulfill Goods and Services Tax (GST) obligations, as per the official.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shiyaz KM addressed the matter during a media briefing, stating, "As per Dandotiya's complaint, a company was being operated by misusing his PAN details and it had carried out transactions of more than Rs 40 crore. The complainant found this out after he got an IT notice." He further added, "He has been asked to submit the complaint again along with documents and notices he has received. After investigation, further steps will be taken."

In a statement to reporters on Friday, Dandotiya disclosed that he, a postgraduate student at Jiwaji University, received the troubling IT notice on January 27, citing transactions totalling Rs 46 crore. Further investigations led him to uncover a firm purportedly registered under his name, operating in Delhi and Pune, responsible for these financial dealings.

Expressing his dismay, Dandotiya asserted that he had never initiated any such company. Consequently, upon informing IT officials about the discrepancy, he was advised to pursue legal recourse, prompting his decision to file a police complaint.