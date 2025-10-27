Pan-India SIR dates to be announced by Election Commission today, 10-15 states likely in Phase 1

The Election Commission is set to announce the timeline for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in several states on Monday. The announcement, expected at a press briefing at 4.15 pm, will initiate an exercise to update voter records ahead of Assembly elections.

This follows internal conferences with state chief electoral officers to finalise the SIR rollout plan. The revision aims to ensure accuracy in voter lists and track changes in elector details, with a particular focus on states preparing for Assembly elections in 2026, such as Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Officials confirmed that the Election Commission (EC) will announce the SIR schedule for several states on October 27. Although the official media invite did not specify the topic, the press conference is expected to focus on this revision. Previous meetings have addressed logistical planning, with the SIR intended to standardise and update voter rolls. The announcement will likely include the states involved and the timeline for the first phase.

According to sources, the first phase may cover 10 to 15 states, especially those scheduled for Assembly polls in the coming year. Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry are among the states identified for early inclusion.

The poll authority has already held two conferences with state chief electoral officers to coordinate the SIR rollout and clarify procedures. In states with ongoing or imminent local body elections, the revision process will be deferred. Several states have also made previous voter lists available online to facilitate mapping against new records.

Advertisement

The voter roll revision exercise aims to identify and remove illegal foreign migrants by verifying their places of birth, which has taken on additional significance amid crackdowns in areas with undocumented populations from Bangladesh and Myanmar.