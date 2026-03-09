Parliament Budget Session resumes today: Opposition targets Om Birla; Jaishankar to brief on West Asia

The second half of Parliament’s Budget Session is set to begin today amid political confrontation, with the Lok Sabha scheduled to take up an opposition-sponsored resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla. The proceedings signal a tense start, as opposition parties accuse the Speaker of acting in a “blatantly partisan” manner during recent debates in the House. The discussion is expected to begin around 12:15 pm on Monday.

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The motion has been backed by several opposition leaders who claim Birla made false remarks about Congress members and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to attend the House to respond to the Motion of Thanks debate.

Birla has recused himself from proceedings since the notice was submitted. The government, however, has rallied behind the Speaker. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Birla had carried all parliamentarians along and upheld constitutional principles.

According to the List of Business, Congress MPs are likely to bring a resolution seeking leave of the House to move a no-confidence motion against Birla. A total of 118 opposition MPs have signed the notice, alleging “partisan” conduct after Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi was allegedly not allowed to speak in the House.

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Jaishankar to take up war developments in West Asia

Alongside the political confrontation, Parliament will also take up developments in West Asia. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to deliver a statement in the Lok Sabha on “The Situation in West Asia.”

The statement comes amid growing international attention on the conflict following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran on February 28. In retaliation, Tehran launched counter-strikes targeting American military bases in multiple West Asian countries and Israeli assets across the region.

While Jaishankar will present a statement in the House, opposition leaders have demanded a full discussion on the conflict. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticised the Centre for scheduling only a statement and sought an opportunity for members to raise questions.

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What else is on the agenda?

The Lok Sabha will resume proceedings with obituary references to Meghalaya MP Ricky Andrew J. Syngkon, a sitting member of the House. The House will also make obituary references to Kumari Sushila Tririya, Devi Bux Singh, Purnmasi Ram, and KP Unnikrishnan.

The Rajya Sabha will begin its sitting with obituary references to Mukul Roy, Janardhan Waghmare, and HK Dua.

In the Upper House, Union Minister Nityanand Rai will table a copy of the proclamation issued by the President under clause (2) of Article 356 of the Constitution on February 4, revoking the proclamation issued on February 13, 2025, which had imposed President’s rule in Manipur with effect from February 4.

The Rajya Sabha is also likely to take up a discussion on the functioning of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The second phase of the Budget Session will continue until April 2 and is expected to focus on key legislative business as well as the Union Budget 2026–27. The session, which began on January 28 with the President’s address to a joint sitting of both Houses, is scheduled to have 30 sittings spread across 65 days until April 2.