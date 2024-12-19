Parliament session: BJP-INDIA Showdown over Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar continues! 2 BJP MPs injured; FIR against Rahul Gandhi likely

Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition INDIA bloc's showdown over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Dr. Ambedkar took a serious turn when two BJP MPs got injured during the protests.

One of the BJP MPs who got injured was Pratap Chandra Sarangi from Odisha's Balasore. Sarangi claimed that the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi pushed another MP who fell on him.

"Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP who fell on me after which I fell down... I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me," the BJP MP said.

#WATCH | Delhi | BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi says, "Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP who fell on me after which I fell down...I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me..." pic.twitter.com/xhn2XOvYt4 — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2024

The BJP MP from Balasore was injured on the head. Union ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Piyush Goyal, Prahlad Joshi, and Arjun Ram Meghwal reached Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital to enquire about Sarangi's condition.

BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad Mukesh Rajput also got injured. Rajput's condition is currently serious and he has been admitted to the ICU ward of the RML hospital.

Meanwhile, the BJP is searching for videos of protests in the case of Pratap Sarangi to ascertain if Rahul Gandhi indeed pushed the MP. If a video of the Raebareli MP pushing Sarangi is found, the BJP could file an FIR against Rahul, sources told India Today TV.

In his defence, Gandhi said that he was standing near the entrance where the BJP MPs blocked his way. The LoP added that it was his right to go inside the Parliament, adding the BJP MPs were trying to stop him.

"They were pushing me and threatening me, trying to push me," he said. He further claimed that Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge was also allegedly pushed by BJP MPs.

The Congress also shared a video of Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Kharge allegedly being stopped by BJP MPs while entering Parliament.

"But we do not get affected by jostling. But this is the entrance, and we have the right to go in. BJP MPs were trying to stop us from going in... The central issue is that they are attacking the Constitution and insulting the memory of Ambedkar ji," he said.