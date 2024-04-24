Patanjali, Baba Ramdev publish another, longer apology for misleading ads after SC's rap

Patanjali Ayurved, yoga guru Ramdev and his aide Acharya Balkrishna on Wednesday put out a public apology in newspapers again for not complying with the directions of the Supreme Court in the misleading advertisements case. Patanjali Ayurved put an apology yesterday as well but the top court questioned them on the size of the apology published in The Indian Express.

The Supreme Court asked Patanjali, Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna whether the size of the apology was as big as the misleading adverts of its drugs. The top court will hear the matter again on April 30. Ramdev and Balkrishna have been asked to appear in court in person.

"In the wake of an ongoing matter before the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India (Writ Petition C. No. 645/2022), we in our individual capacity as well as on behalf of the Company, unconditionally apologise for the non-compliance or disobedience of directions/orders of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India," the advert titled "Unconditional Public Apology" by Patanjali stated.

"We unconditionally extend the apology for holding meeting/press conference dated 22.11.2023. We earnestly apologise for the mistake made in publishing our advertisements and it is our whole-hearted commitment that such errors will not be repeated. We undertake to abide by directions and instructions of the Hon'ble Court with due care and utmost sincerity. We undertake to uphold the majesty of the court and comply with applicable laws and directions of the Hon'ble Court of law/relevant authorities," the apology further said.

The ad published yesterday in The Indian Express was smaller in font and size and did not carry any clear references to either Ramdev or Balkrishna. During the Supreme Court hearing on Tuesday, the bench comprising Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah asked if the apology was widely publicised.

"Has the apology been published prominently? Same font and size as your earlier advertisements?" Justice Hima Kohli questioned. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said the apology was published in 67 newspapers at a cost of Rs 10 lakh.

Justice Kohli then said: "Please cut out the ads and then supply it to us. Do not enlarge them and supply it to us. We want to see the actual size. This is our direction... we want to see that when you issue an ad, it does not mean we have to see it by a microscope."