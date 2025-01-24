scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Patanjali Foods recalls a batch of red chilly powder following FSSAI order

Feedback

Patanjali Foods recalls a batch of red chilly powder following FSSAI order

Sanjeev Asthana, CEO of Patanjali Foods, stated that the company has recalled a small quantity of 4 tonnes of red chilli powder in 200-gram packets.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) asked Patanjali Foods to recall a specified batch of packed red chilli powder due to non-conformity with food safety norms. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) asked Patanjali Foods to recall a specified batch of packed red chilli powder due to non-conformity with food safety norms.

Patanjali Foods Ltd has initiated the recall of 4 tonnes of red chilli powder from the market following the directive of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The FSSAI requested Patanjali Foods to recall a specific batch of packaged red chilli powder due to non-compliance with food safety standards, as per PTI reports.

Sanjeev Asthana, CEO of Patanjali Foods, stated that the company has recalled a small quantity of 4 tonnes of red chilli powder in 200-gram packets, news agency PTI reported.

"The product samples when tested were found not conforming to the maximum permitted limit of pesticides residue. The FSSAI sets Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs) for pesticides residue for various food items including red chilli powder," said Asthana.

Asthana added that the company has taken immediate steps to inform its distribution channel partners and also released advertisements to reach out to the consumers who have purchased the product.

In 2024, samples from two spice manufacturers, MDH and Everest, were reportedly discovered to contain traces of ethylene oxide. The issue came to attention when Hong Kong halted the sale of certain MDH and Everest samples due to elevated levels of ethylene oxide, a known carcinogenic pesticide. Following this, the majority of samples from both companies were given clearance by the FSSAI.

Published on: Jan 24, 2025, 9:43 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement