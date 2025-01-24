Patanjali Foods recalls a batch of red chilly powder following FSSAI order

Patanjali Foods Ltd has initiated the recall of 4 tonnes of red chilli powder from the market following the directive of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The FSSAI requested Patanjali Foods to recall a specific batch of packaged red chilli powder due to non-compliance with food safety standards, as per PTI reports.

Sanjeev Asthana, CEO of Patanjali Foods, stated that the company has recalled a small quantity of 4 tonnes of red chilli powder in 200-gram packets, news agency PTI reported.

"The product samples when tested were found not conforming to the maximum permitted limit of pesticides residue. The FSSAI sets Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs) for pesticides residue for various food items including red chilli powder," said Asthana.

Asthana added that the company has taken immediate steps to inform its distribution channel partners and also released advertisements to reach out to the consumers who have purchased the product.

In 2024, samples from two spice manufacturers, MDH and Everest, were reportedly discovered to contain traces of ethylene oxide. The issue came to attention when Hong Kong halted the sale of certain MDH and Everest samples due to elevated levels of ethylene oxide, a known carcinogenic pesticide. Following this, the majority of samples from both companies were given clearance by the FSSAI.