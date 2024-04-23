Patanjali misleading ads case: ‘Was the apology the same as your ads?’ asks SC to Baba Ramdev

Patanjali misleading ads case: The Supreme Court, in the contempt case hearing against Patanjali, Baba Ramdev and his aide Acharya Balkrishna, for publishing misleading advertisements, asked the yoga guru if the apologies that they had published in leading newspapers were same as the misleading advertisements it had published.

A bench comprising Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah, asked Patanjali what it had done in regards to the last hearing. Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi appearing for Patanjali said that they published a public apology in 67 newspapers.

The bench asked if it was published as prominently and with the same font and size as the misleading ads, to which Rohatgi said that they spent Rs 10 lakh on the apology. “"We are not bothered,” the bench said.

Moreover, the court also said that they received an application seeking Rs 1,000 crore fine against the Indian Medical Association (IMA) for its case against Patanjali but Rohatgi clarified that his clients had nothing to do with it.

Baba Ramdev assured the Supreme Court that they will file a bigger apology in the newspapers.

Hours ahead of appearing before the Supreme Court, Patanjali published a public apology in newspapers. "Patanjali Ayurved fully respects the dignity of the Hon'ble Supreme Court. We sincerely apologize for the mistake of publishing advertisements and holding a press conference even after our advocates made a statement in the apex court. We are committed to not let such a mistake be repeated ever in the future. We reassure you that we shall remain committed to uphold the constitution and the dignity of the Hon'ble Supreme Court," the apology read.

The court also asked the IMA that filed the petition alleging Patanjali’s smear campaign against modern medicine and COVID-19 vaccines, to get its house in order. The bench said that there are several complaints on alleged unethical conduct of the IMA regarding misuse of its power to recommend highly expensive medicines and extraneous medicines.

Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna will appear before the Supreme Court next on April 30.



