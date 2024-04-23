'Won't let such a mistake repeat in future': Patanjali issues public apology after SC raps Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna

Patanjali Ayurved on Monday issued an apology, wherein it assured the Supreme Court of its commitment to uphold the dignity of the top court and the Constitution. In a public apology, Ramdev apologized for publishing advertisements and holding a press conference even after their advocates made a statement in court.

The apology comes around a week after the top court rapped Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna for promoting misleading advertisements of their ayurvedic products. "Patanjali Ayurved fully respects the dignity of the Hon'ble Supreme Court. We sincerely apologize for the mistake of publishing advertisements and holding a press conference even after our advocates made a statement in the apex court. We are committed to not let such a mistake be repeated ever in the future. We reassure you that we shall remain committed to uphold the constitution and the dignity of the Hon'ble Supreme Court," Patanjali Ayurved's apology as published in The Indian Express read.

The Supreme Court, while acknowledging Ramdev's contributions to yoga, stated that the duo remains under scrutiny and extended a week's time for them to rectify their actions. The next hearing is scheduled for April 23. Patanjali was given a week to issue a public statement in the fake advertisement case. The court's decision followed Patanjali's repeated violations of court directives.

The matter pertains to a petition filed by the Indian Medical Association alleging that the company engaged in a smear campaign against modern medicine and Covid-19 vaccines. In the previous hearing, the SC slammed the duo as the bench refused to accept the affidavits containing 'unconditional apology'.

Ramdev offered an unconditional and unqualified apology, affirming that there was no intention to undermine the Supreme Court's prestige. Senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi informed the court that the duo was prepared to issue a public apology. Patanjali Ayurved, based in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, reiterated its commitment to rectify the mistake and ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future.