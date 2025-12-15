‘Pen scratched his body’: How one autograph attempt laid bare security lapses at Messi’s Kolkata event

Lionel Messi’s four-city tour of India ran smoothly in Hyderabad and Mumbai after a chaotic and troubling start in Kolkata on Saturday. What was meant to be a celebratory event in the City of Joy quickly spiralled into confusion, security lapses and vandalism.

Messi and his team felt a “serious threat” to his safety soon after arriving at Salt Lake Stadium, with security arrangements at the venue falling short and police personnel failing to control the crowd. Several officers, along with politicians and organisers, repeatedly surrounded the Argentine footballer in attempts to take selfies, according to a report by The Times of India.

The report further said the situation could have turned dangerous after a member of the crowd repeatedly sought an autograph. During the interaction, the pen scratched Messi’s body. Following the incident, the World Cup-winning star informed organiser Satadru Dutta that he wanted to leave the stadium. Dutta is now in police custody in connection with the mismanagement of the event.

Officials familiar with the matter said the chain of events began with VIP passes being widely distributed among politicians, organisers and their family members. One VIP pass holder was reportedly seen “clutching Messi’s hand for a selfie” when the footballer was attempting to wave to the crowd of nearly 60,000 spectators.

Trouble began almost immediately after Messi arrived at the stadium at 11:30 am along with Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul. Police officers, politicians and VIPs crowded around him, pressing for photographs. Messi initially appeared at ease as former India footballers Mehtab Hossain and Dipendu Biswas welcomed him, but the situation soon deteriorated.

“Some selfie seekers began pushing and shoving him in a shocking manner,” a witness was quoted as saying. Messi appeared uncomfortable but tried to remain composed.

As he moved towards the VIP gallery, a woman rushed towards him for an autograph, triggering a brief crush. “I heard his manager say ‘vida’ (Spanish for ‘life’). That’s when I realised Messi’s team sensed a serious threat to his safety and wanted to leave,” the witness said.

Messi exited the venue within 22 minutes of his arrival.

Fans, many of whom had paid high ticket prices, were left angry after failing to catch even a glimpse of the football star. Following Messi’s departure, unrest broke out inside the stadium, with damage to property estimated at 2.5 crore.