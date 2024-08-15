Period leaves: Odisha announces one-day menstrual leave policy for women workers

In a first in the state, the Odisha government introduced a one-day menstrual leave policy for women workers in both the state government and the private sector. During the district-level Independence Day celebration in Cuttack, new Odisha CM Pravati Parida said women workers would be allowed to take the leave on either the first or second day of their menstrual cycle. The one-day menstrual leave policy will be effective immediately.

The policy is aimed at supporting the health and well-being of the menstruating people and will be extended to both public and private sectors. The leave can be availed on either the first or the second day of periods, Parida said.

This move aligns with the broader conversation around menstrual leave policies in India. While the Right of Women to Menstrual Leave and Free Access to Menstrual Health Products Bill, 2022, proposes three days of paid leave for women and transwomen during menstruation, the bill has yet to be enacted.

The Supreme Court recently urged the central government to develop a model policy on menstrual leave for female employees, highlighting that this issue falls under the purview of policy-making rather than judicial intervention.

Currently, Bihar and Kerala are the only Indian states with implemented menstrual leave policies. Bihar introduced its policy in 1992, allowing women two days of paid menstrual leave each month. In 2023, Kerala extended menstrual leave to female students in all universities and institutions, along with up to 60 days of maternity leave for female students over 18. Some private companies in India, such as Zomato, have also adopted menstrual leave policies, with Zomato offering 10 days of paid period leave annually since 2020.

Centre's plan for paid menstrual leave

Recently, Minister of Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi said there are no immediate plans to mandate paid menstrual leave for all workplaces.

Devi, in a written reply in Lok Sabha on menstrual leaves, said: "At present, there is no proposal under consideration of the Government to make provision for paid menstrual leave mandatory for all workplaces."

Earlier in July, the Supreme Court issued an instruction to the central government regarding the formulation of a model policy for mandatory maternity leave. This directive came as a response to a plea requesting menstrual leave for female employees, which the apex court declined to consider. The SC noted that while the proposed maternity leave policy could potentially encourage greater participation of women in the workforce, it may also deter employers from hiring women.

According to a report by Aon’s 2024 Voice of Women, it has been revealed that 40% of women have expressed that maternity leave negatively impacted their pay. It is important to note that Indian law mandates a maternity leave of 26 weeks for female employees expecting their first and second child. In response to this, women advocacy groups are advocating for a comparable policy regarding paid menstrual leave. This initiative aims to address the physical strain and discomfort endured by women during the onset of menstruation.

