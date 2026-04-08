Petrol, diesel prices today, April 8: Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and more

Fuel prices across India held steady as the new financial year 2026-27 began on April 8, even as volatility in global crude markets persists amid disruptions along key shipping routes. However, with US President Donald Trump announcing a ceasefire with Iran and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, fuel prices might fluctuate in the days to come.

Advertisement

The unchanged rates come at a time when petrol and diesel pricing are under close watch ahead of upcoming state elections.

In the national capital, petrol continues to retail at Rs 94.77 per litre and diesel at Rs 87.67 per litre. Mumbai remains among the costliest metros, with petrol priced at Rs 103.54 per litre and diesel at around Rs 90.03 per litre.

Across major cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata, petrol prices are still above Rs 100 per litre, while diesel continues to be below Rs 100.

Fuel prices in key cities (April 8)

City Petrol (Rs/Litre) Diesel (Rs/Litre) Delhi 94.77 87.67 Hyderabad 107.46 95.70 Advertisement Kolkata 105.41 92.02 Mumbai 103.54 90.03 Bengaluru 102.99 91.06 Chennai 100.80 92.39

What drives petrol and diesel prices in India?

Fuel prices at the pump are shaped by a combination of global, economic, and domestic factors. At the heart of it is the international price of crude oil, the base raw material for both petrol and diesel, which has the single biggest bearing on what consumers ultimately pay.

The rupee-dollar exchange rate is another key variable, given that India relies heavily on imported crude. When the rupee weakens against the dollar, the cost of procuring crude rises, which can feed directly into higher retail fuel prices.

Why do prices differ across different cities?

Advertisement

On top of that, taxes levied by both the central and state governments make up a substantial portion of the final price, which is why petrol and diesel rates differ across states. Transportation costs and prevailing demand-supply conditions also factor into the retail price consumers see at the pump.