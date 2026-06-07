Petrol, Diesel prices today, June 7: Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad

Fuel prices across India held largely stable on June 7 after a price hike on May 25, the fourth hike in two weeks. Global crude markets continue to remain on edge amid tensions in West Asia and disruptions to key shipping routes.

With the May 25 increase, petrol prices have now gone up by ₹2.61 per litre and diesel by ₹2.71 per litre as oil marketing companies work towards recovering losses that were building for months despite global crude crossing $100 per barrel.

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In Delhi, petrol has crossed ₹100 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹95.20 per litre. Prices remain higher in Mumbai, where petrol is selling at ₹111.18 per litre and diesel at about ₹97.83 per litre.

Across major cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata, petrol prices are still above ₹100 per litre, while diesel continues to be below Rs 100 in Bengaluru and Kolkata.

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Fuel prices in key cities (June 7)

City Petrol (₹/litre) Diesel (₹/litre) Delhi 102.12 95.20 Hyderabad 115.69 103.82 Kolkata 113.51 99.82 Mumbai 111.21 97.83 Bengaluru 110.93 98.80 Chennai 107.79 99.57

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What drives petrol and diesel prices in India?

Fuel prices at the pump are shaped by a combination of global, economic, and domestic factors. At the heart of it is the international price of crude oil, the base raw material for both petrol and diesel, which has the single biggest bearing on what consumers ultimately pay.

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The rupee-dollar exchange rate is another key variable, given that India relies heavily on imported crude. When the rupee weakens against the dollar, the cost of procuring crude rises, which can feed directly into higher retail fuel prices.

Why do prices differ across different cities?

On top of that, taxes levied by both the central and state governments make up a substantial portion of the final price, which is why petrol and diesel rates differ across states. Transportation costs and prevailing demand-supply conditions also factor into the retail price consumers see at the pump.