Haircuts costlier in Maharashtra as barbers raise prices by 20%

Getting a haircut in Maharashtra will now be more expensive. The state's barber community has increased rates for haircuts and other grooming services by 20%, with the revised charges coming into effect from Saturday.

Under the new pricing structure, a standard haircut will cost ₹180, while shaving has been fixed at ₹120. Customers will now pay ₹150 for beard trimming, ₹180 for a head massage, and ₹120 for hair washing. Premium services have also become costlier, with facials starting at ₹700 and hair spa treatments priced at ₹600.

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The rate hike has been announced by the Maharashtra Nabhik Mahamandal, which represents a large section of traditional barber shops across the state.

Rising costs

According to the association, the decision was prompted by a sharp rise in the cost of consumables and salon supplies used in daily operations. Barber shop owners say prices of products such as creams, shampoos, oils, razors and other grooming materials have increased significantly in recent months amid global economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions, including the ongoing Iran-US conflict.

Mid-term price revision

Traditionally, barber service rates in Maharashtra are revised once every two years, usually in January. However, the association said soaring input costs forced an earlier-than-planned increase.

"Generally, we revise the rates in January after a gap of two years. However, this time we were compelled to revise them mid-term due to the sharp increase in the prices of consumables and other materials used in salons," said Shyam Askarkar, a functionary of the Maharashtra Nabhik Mahamandal.

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Impact

The revised pricing is expected to affect customers across Maharashtra, which is estimated to have more than one lakh barber shops. The move is likely to be felt most strongly in neighbourhood salons that cater to middle-class and budget-conscious consumers.

The association clarified that the new rates apply primarily to traditional and regular barber shops. Premium and luxury salons, which typically charge substantially higher prices, remain outside its purview. In many high-end salons, haircut charges already start at around ₹500 or more.

The increase marks one of the most significant revisions in recent years and reflects the broader impact of rising operating costs on small service businesses across the state.

(With PTI inputs)