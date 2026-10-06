Petrol, diesel prices today (October 6): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata & more

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Here are the latest petrol and diesel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other major cities.

Retail fuel prices in major metros

In Mumbai, petrol is available at ₹111.21 per litre, the same as the previous day’s rate. Diesel in the financial capital is priced at ₹97.83 per litre. In Delhi, petrol retails for ₹102.12 per litre, while diesel is being sold at ₹95.20 per litre, reflecting the national capital’s relatively lower fuel costs compared to other metro cities.

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City Petrol Price (₹/L) Diesel Price (₹/L) Mumbai 111.21 97.83 Delhi 102.12 95.20 Kolkata 113.51 99.82 Chennai 107.76 99.55 Bengaluru 111.68 99.56 Hyderabad 116.15 104.23

Rising global crude oil prices continue to put pressure on India’s oil marketing companies, even as petrol and diesel prices remain largely unchanged in major cities. The widening gap between international fuel costs and domestic retail rates is adding to the pressure on OMC margins.

Global oil prices remain elevated amid ongoing tensions in West Asia and uncertainty over supply. If crude prices stay high, India’s oil import bill could rise further and increase pressure on domestic fuel pricing in the coming weeks.

What this means for you

Despite Brent crude reaching above $100 per barrel, fuel prices have remained relatively stable over the past week. The rupee-dollar exchange rate is a key variable, given that India relies heavily on imported crude. When the rupee weakens against the dollar, the cost of procuring crude rises, which can feed directly into higher retail fuel prices.

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For daily commuters, this means no major shock at the pump, though prices remain elevated compared to previous years. Consumers should monitor local rates, as city-specific taxes vary even within the same state, leading to differences in retail fuel prices.

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Why fuel prices differ across cities?

Fuel prices vary from city to city primarily because of differences in local state taxes, transportation charges, and dealer commissions. While the base price of petrol or diesel coming out of oil refineries is uniform across the country, local variables dictate the final retail price at the pump.

Taxes levied by both the central and state governments make up a substantial portion of the final price, which is why petrol and diesel rates differ across states and cities. Transportation costs and prevailing demand-supply conditions also factor into the retail price consumers see at the pump.