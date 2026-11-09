Divis Laboratories, Gland Pharma, Sai Life Sciences shares hit 52-week highs; here's why 

In Q2 earnings, the firm reported a 64% rise in Q2 net profit to Rs 1127 crore.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 76% to Rs 1,566 crore against Rs 888 crore in the year-ago period. The EBITDA margin expanded to 42.6% in Q2 from 32.7% a year ago.

Buoyed by the up move in Divis Labs shares, other pharma shares also rallied today.

Gland Pharma stock also hit its 52-week high on the back of Q2 earnings. Gland Pharma shares rose 8% to Rs 3372 today against the previous close of Rs 3126.15 Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 55,227 crore.

Gland Pharma reported a 58.2% year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 291 crore in Q2 compared with Rs 184 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue rose 23.3% to Rs 1,834 crore in Q2 from Rs 1,487 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Advertisement

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 54.1% to Rs 484 crore in Q2 from Rs 314 crore a year ago. EBITDA margin expanded to 26.4% from 21.1% in the corresponding quarter last year. The company's quarterly adjusted EBITDA rose 50% year-on-year, with the adjusted EBITDA margin at 27%. The profit after tax (PAT) margin increased by approximately 350 basis points year-on-year.

Sai Life Sciences shares also rallied to their 52-week high. The pharma stock rose 9% to Rs 1697.70. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 38,472 crore. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 38,472 crore.