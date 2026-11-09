‘No excuse for what I did’: Jensen Huang admits to affair with alleged Chinese spy; Nvidia initiates probe

"I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry," he said, adding, “Throughout my life, my family has given me love and support. They deserve my honesty and loyalty. Instead, I let them down and damaged the life we built together. I take full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused, and I accept the criticism that comes with it.”

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MUST READ | Nvidia's China ties under scrutiny: CEO Jensen Huang summoned over alleged spy links

The admission comes as Nvidia's board launched an independent inquiry into reports that Huang may have been targeted as part of an intelligence operation linked to Beijing. The investigation will be overseen by independent directors and assisted by external legal counsel. Huang has agreed to cooperate fully.

“Regarding the national security concerns raised in news reports, NVIDIA's Board of Directors has initiated an independent investigation. I support the investigation and will cooperate fully. I love our country and our company, and I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America's national security. I am proud and grateful to be an American. My family bears no responsibility for my choices. I do. Please give them privacy," he said.

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The board said it had no reason to believe that US national security or Nvidia's trade secrets had been compromised, but would examine all available information.

The controversy follows a report by The New York Times alleging that US intelligence officials believed Alice Huang, who is not related to the Nvidia chief, was working as an intelligence asset for China. She was previously associated with Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed, which has been examined by US authorities over suspicions that it helped China access advanced AI chips restricted under American export controls.

Top Republican members of the House of Representatives have asked Jensen Huang to brief Congress this month, citing national security concerns and the possibility that sensitive American technology or information could have been exposed.

DON'T MISS | Chinese intelligence asset got close to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Trump knew but did not act: Report

Trump, who said he had not spoken to Huang since the investigation emerged, defended the Nvidia chief when asked about the allegations. “I think he's an honourable guy,” he said, adding that Huang probably had an explanation. Trump also said he would be willing to take him on his upcoming trip to Asia.

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The investigation has added uncertainty for Nvidia, whose estimated market value of $4.5 trillion has come under pressure amid a broader technology sell-off. The company is central to the global artificial intelligence boom, with its chips powering infrastructure used by major technology firms.

Dan Ives of Yorkville Ives & Co said the probe could create risks for investors, given Huang's central role in Nvidia's strategy. He warned that the possibility of Huang being removed as chief executive could weigh on the stock and trigger greater scrutiny of the company's chip sales to China.

