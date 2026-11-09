NSE shares: Five reasons to buy this stock; check fresh price targets, upside potential & more

SBI Securities highlighted NSE's dominant market shares of 93.1 per cent in cash equities, nearly 100 per cent in equity futures and about 68 per cent in equity options by premium turnover. Its scale attracts investors, traders and issuers, creating strong network effects.

Second, NSE's investor base grew from about 30.9 million in FY20 to nearly 137 million as of September 2026. Higher retail participation, financial savings and digital adoption could support growth in trading, listing and data revenue. Third, revenue from listings, clearing and settlement, connectivity, colocation, market data and index licensing reduces NSE's dependence on transaction charges.

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Fourth, NSE recorded EBITDA and PAT margins of 67.6 per cent and 62.1 per cent, respectively, in FY26, with a return on equity of 33 per cent. In Q2FY27, operating revenue rose 11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,067 crore, while PAT increased 23 per cent to Rs 2,578 crore despite lower trading volumes.

Fifth, growth opportunities include electricity futures, commodities, NSE International Exchange (NSEIX) operations at GIFT City and data monetisation. Mutual fund transactions, currency derivatives, tri-party repo and listing services registered strong YoY growth during Q2FY27. SBI Securities also cited NSE's valuation, market position, recurring revenue and expansion plans as key investment considerations.

NSE reported steady Q2FY27 performance, with revenue and profit growing YoY, although lower trading volumes moderated earnings sequentially. Revenue from operations grew 11 per cent YoY but declined 11 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 4,067 crore, while total income stood at Rs 4,554 crore.

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Transaction charges rose 9 per cent YoY to Rs 3,035 crore, contributing 75 per cent of operating revenue. Operating EBITDA increased 107 per cent YoY but declined 14 per cent QoQ to Rs 3,079 crore. Normalised EBITDA grew 11 per cent YoY, with a stable margin of 76 per cent. PAT rose 23 per cent YoY but declined 17 per cent QoQ to Rs 2,578 crore.

Capital expenditure in the second half of FY27 is expected to remain broadly similar to the Rs 490 crore recorded in the first half. Technology spending is expected to account for 8.7 per cent of operating revenue, with mid-teens growth, while employee cost growth is expected to moderate, according to IDBI Capital, which has kept its rating on the stock unchanged at unrated. Key monitorables include weekly options market share, SEBI's derivatives policy, changes in the cash market from December and traction in commodities.

JM Financial Ltd has initiated coverage on NSE with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 2,310. The brokerage said NSE held 93 per cent of cash equity average daily traded turnover (ADTO), nearly 100 per cent of equity futures turnover and 75 per cent of options premium turnover in FY26.

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Its options premium market share fell from 97 per cent in FY24 to about 68 per cent in FY27 to date amid regulatory changes, tax increases and competition. Revenue declined 3 per cent in FY26. JM Financial expects revenue, EBITDA and earnings per share (EPS) to grow at compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) of 8 per cent, 12 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively, between FY26 and FY29. Key risks include further restrictions on derivatives trading, market-share losses, tax increases and technological disruptions.

Among other brokerage firms, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd has also initiated coverage on NSE with a target price of Rs 2,300. Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan have an 'Overweight' rating on the stock, with target prices of Rs 2,315 and Rs 2,130, respectively. Kotak Institutional Equities, Emkay and Jefferies have also assigned 'Buy' ratings, with target prices ranging from Rs 2,050 to Rs 2,200.