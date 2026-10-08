Petrol, diesel prices today (October 8): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata & more

Here are the latest petrol and diesel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other major cities.

Retail fuel prices in major metros

In Mumbai, petrol is available at ₹111.21 per litre, the same as the previous day’s rate. Diesel in the financial capital is priced at ₹97.83 per litre. In Delhi, petrol retails for ₹102.12 per litre, while diesel is being sold at ₹95.20 per litre, reflecting the national capital’s relatively lower fuel costs compared to other metro cities.

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City Petrol Price (₹/L) Diesel Price (₹/L) Mumbai 111.21 97.83 Delhi 102.12 95.20 Kolkata 113.51 99.82 Chennai 107.76 99.55 Bengaluru 111.68 99.56 Hyderabad 115.69 103.82

Oil prices climbed on October 8 as escalating Middle East tensions continued to rattle global energy markets following reports that the US is considering large-scale military operations in Iran over the coming weeks. Brent crude futures for December delivery surged 1.36% to $101.54 a barrel. Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate futures for November delivery advanced 1.04% to trade at $89.32 per barrel.

Rising global crude oil prices are adding to the pressure on India’s oil marketing companies, even as petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged across most major cities. Brent crude crossed $100 a barrel again on Wednesday, with fresh concerns over supply disruptions following attacks in Saudi Arabia and a storm threatening oil production in the US Gulf. ICRA has flagged negative petrol and diesel marketing margins for OMCs.

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With international oil prices staying elevated, OMCs continue to face pressure on their marketing margins as domestic retail fuel rates remain largely unchanged. Prolonged high crude prices could increase India’s oil import bill and add to the pressure on fuel retailers in the weeks ahead.

What this means for you

Despite Brent crude reaching above $101 per barrel, fuel prices have remained relatively stable over the past week. The rupee-dollar exchange rate is a key variable, given that India relies heavily on imported crude. When the rupee weakens against the dollar, the cost of procuring crude rises, which can feed directly into higher retail fuel prices.

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For daily commuters, this means no major shock at the pump, though prices remain elevated compared to previous years. Consumers should monitor local rates, as city-specific taxes vary even within the same state, leading to differences in retail fuel prices.