Quote of the Day by Deepinder Goyal: 'Everything is solvable. You have to put your mind to it'

Who is Deepinder Goyal?

Deepinder Goyal is an Indian billionaire entrepreneur best known as the founder of Zomato, India's largest restaurant discovery and food delivery platform. As one of the most prominent figures in India's startup ecosystem, he is estimated to have a net worth between $1.6 billion and $2.1 billion (around ₹13,300 crore to ₹18,000 crore), primarily stemming from his stake in Zomato.

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He graduated from IIT Delhi in 2005 with an Integrated M.Tech in Mathematics and Computing.

In February 2026, Goyal transitioned from his long-time role as Group CEO of Zomato’s parent company, Eternal Ltd, to become its Vice Chairman. Goyal stepped down to focus on high-risk, experimental technology startups outside the food ecosystem. His current focus areas include:

Temple: A health-tech venture developing an advanced wearable device designed to optimise human performance.

LAT Aerospace: An ambitious venture aiming to create pilot-free aviation networks for inter-city travel.

When did Deepinder Goyal say this

Deepinder Goyal first publicly shared the core variation of this quote around late 2017 during interviews reflecting on Zomato’s survival and turnaround after a turbulent financial period.

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During the episode, he detailed his core philosophies on execution, hiring, and the realities of scaling a business. He emphasised that because business ideas inevitably change and evolve, the long-term survival of a company ultimately hinges on the quality, resilience, and obsession of the team executing it.

What does this quote mean?

At its core, this quote means that no obstacle is permanent or impossible to overcome if you approach it with intense focus, analytical thinking, and relentless determination. Deepinder Goyal treats challenges not as dead ends, but as complex puzzles that inherently possess a logical solution waiting to be uncovered.

The phrase "put your mind to it" emphasizes that breaking through a difficult situation requires a deliberate shift in mindset—moving away from frustration or defeatism and toward active, disciplined execution.