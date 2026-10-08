Nana Patekar dies at 75 after collapsing at his Goa home, Bollywood mourns

Further details regarding the cause of death are awaited, and arrangements are being made to transport his mortal remains to Mumbai for the final rites.

MUST READ | Nana Patekar dies at 75: ‘Ek machhar...’ to ‘Aa gaye meri maut...’ his 10 iconic dialogues

Known for his intense screen presence, razor-sharp dialogue delivery, and versatile performances, Patekar leaves behind a legacy spanning over four decades across Hindi and Marathi cinema. Born as Vishwanath Patekar, he carved a distinct space for himself with landmark roles in films such as Parinda, Krantiveer, Tirangaa, Agni Sakshi, and the popular comedy franchise Welcome.

Deeply saddened by the passing of Nana Patekar sir, one of Indian cinema’s finest actors. There was an unmistakable honesty and intensity in every character he portrayed. His performances never felt like acting, but life unfolding on screen. A remarkable artist whose contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti 🙏 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 8, 2026

Over his distinguished career, he earned three National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards. Beyond his contributions to cinema, he was widely recognized for his philanthropic initiatives, particularly through the Naam Foundation, which works closely to support drought-affected farmers in Maharashtra.

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Nana Patekar made his final big-screen appearance in Vishal Bhardwaj’s romantic action thriller O’ Romeo, sharing space with Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri upon its February 2026 release. Taking on the role of Mumbai Intelligence Bureau chief Ismail Khan, the veteran star brought his signature gravitas to the high-stakes narrative.

His late-career output highlighted a versatile phase across both feature films and digital platforms.

DON'T MISS | From Parinda to Welcome: Remembering Nana Patekar’s legendary cinematic journey

Patekar also featured alongside Anil Kapoor in Subedaar, which debuted on Prime Video in March 2026. This followed a busy preceding period marked by his roles in the ensemble comedy Housefull 5 (2025) and the drama Vanvaas (2024). Patekar also stepped into the digital realm in 2026, headlining Prakash Jha’s political drama series Sankalp as the central figure, Ma’at Sahab/Kanhaiya Lal.

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India mourns Nana's death

Tributes have begun pouring in from across the film fraternity, political leaders, and fans nationwide, remembering him as one of the most powerful and authentic voices in Indian entertainment.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar tweets, "A titan of acting has departed... The news of the passing of veteran actor Nana Patekar has truly shaken me to the core. Nana, a beautiful confluence of authentic expression in acting and sensitive social awareness, immortalized countless characters through his powerful performances, from the stage to the silver screen. Through masterpieces like Natsamrat, Krantiveer, and Parinda, he left an indelible mark with his acting. Nana Patekar shared an extremely intimate and affectionate bond with Dada. Thus, the void left by his passing is especially heartbreaking for me and our family as well..."

⁠Indian cinema has lost a truly special talent today. Nana Patekar saab, your work will continue to inspire generations. Om Shanti. 🙏 https://t.co/LNcJpnTVUB — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 8, 2026

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal in a post on X wrote, "Remembering NANA PATEKARS FAMOUS DIALOGUE: Ek Machhhar Aadmiko …!"