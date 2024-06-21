Petrol, diesel to cost more in Goa from tomorrow. Here are the new rates

Goa on Friday hiked Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. Starting tomorrow, petrol prices will cost you Re. 1 per liter more, while diesel will see an increase of 35 paise a liter. This adjustment in fuel prices is set to impact residents and visitors across the state.

Goa is the second state to hike fuel prices this year. The Karnataka government recently hiked petrol and diesel prices. This increase is due to a change in the sales tax on petroleum products. Petrol prices in the state are up Rs 3 per liter, from Rs 99.84 to Rs 102.84. Diesel costs Rs 3.02 per liter, from Rs 85.93 to Rs 88.95. The Petroleum Dealers Association attributed the hike to the revised sales tax, which increased from 25.92% to 29.84% for petrol and from 14.3% to 18.4% for diesel.

