PIA halts flights to Gilgit and Skardu, other PoK areas amid heightened security issues

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced the suspension of all flights to and from Gilgit, Skardu, and other regions in the northern areas of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This abrupt decision affects travel to these remote and strategically important areas, presenting significant challenges for both local residents and tourists who rely on air connectivity. The airline's action underscores operational shifts within PIA, raising concerns about accessibility and convenience.

The cancellation of flights to Gilgit and Skardu, crucial gateways to the northern territories, highlights the dependency of these regions on air travel due to their challenging geographies and limited road infrastructure. With the suspension, residents and visitors face increased travel difficulties, as alternative land routes are often less reliable and more time-consuming. This change in service is expected to affect not only passenger movement but also the transport of goods and services, potentially disrupting local economic activities.

While the specific reasons for PIA's decision remain unclear, it is part of broader operational challenges being faced by the airline. The national carrier has been under financial strain, which might have influenced its ability to sustain flights on less profitable routes like those to northern Pakistan. The halt in service could be a measure to streamline operations, although the impact on PIA's connectivity services raises questions about the airline's strategic adjustments.

PIA operates in a competitive domestic market alongside other carriers that could potentially fill the gap left by the suspension. However, there is no indication yet of private airlines stepping in to offer services to these northern areas. The logistical complexities and economic considerations of operating in such regions present substantial barriers that might deter immediate response from competitors.

Airspace closure

Pakistan's decision to close its airspace to India this month resulted in numerous flight disruptions. In response to escalating diplomatic tensions and ongoing clashes along the Line of Control in Kashmir, Pakistan International Airlines has rerouted its flights through Chinese airspace. This change has led to longer flight times for passengers, as the airline seeks alternative routes to ensure safety and operational efficiency. The first rerouted flight departed from Lahore with over 120 passengers on board, headed towards Kuala Lumpur via Chinese airspace. This strategic shift in flight paths is expected to have a significant impact on international routes operated by PIA, as reported by Times of Karachi.

(With PTI inputs)