'Plan made in Narendra Modi's office imposed on Indian Army': Rahul Gandhi on Agnipath scheme

Congress leader and MP from Kerala's Wayanad Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the Agnipath scheme of recruitment for the Armed Forces is an insult to the brave youth who dream of protecting the country. He further claimed that the Agnipath scheme has been imposed by the Narendra Modi-led BJP government on the Indian Army.

He also claimed that the Congress, if it comes to power, will cancel the Agnipath scheme of recruitment into the Armed Forces and re-institute the old permanent recruitment process instead. Under the Agnipath Scheme launched in 2022, Indian youth can join the Army for 4 years for an annual package of upto Rs 6.9 lakh.

Rahul Gandhi's full post on X

The Agnipath scheme is an insult to the Indian Army and the brave youth who dream of protecting the country. This is not a plan of the Indian Army but a plan made in Narendra Modi's office which has been imposed on the Army. Martyrs cannot be treated differently, every person who makes the supreme sacrifice for the country should be given the status of a martyr. As soon as the Indian government is formed, we will immediately cancel this scheme and re-implement the old permanent recruitment process.

Congress manifesto on Agnipath scheme

The grand old party in its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, titled Nyay Patra, promised that it will scrap the Agnipath scheme. The Congress also said that it will revert back to the previous recruitment processes that was followed by the Army, Navy and Air Force.

"Congress will scrap the Agnipath scheme and return to the normal recruitment processes followed by the Army, Navy and Air Force that will guarantee economic and social security for our soldiers," the Congress manifesto said.

Rahul Gandhi's Agniveer charge

This, however, is not the only time that Rahul Gandhi and Congress have decried the Agnipath scheme. Last month, Rahul Gandhi blasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the recruitment scheme and claimed the money allocated for soldiers' pensions would allegedly go to Adani Defence, which will use this money to buy weapons.

He said: "Now why was Agniveer implemented? Because Narendra Modi wants the money earmarked for soldiers’ pensions to go to Adani Defence and Adani will buy weapons. Adani will then enter a partnership with American and Israeli companies. Adani will sell the same weapons to the Indian Armed Forces."

He further claimed that Adani Defence will partner with American and Israeli companies to purchase weapons. Gandhi furthermore mentioned that previously, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) used to make and sell weapons to the Armed Forces, a job which will now be undertaken by Adani.