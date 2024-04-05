Congress manifesto: Gandhi, Kharge promise to scrap Agnipath Scheme, return to normal recruitment process

The Congress party, in its manifesto released on Friday, promised to scrap the Agnipath Scheme and return to the normal hiring process for the defence forces. It said that it will institutionalise the process of appointing the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), which is a sensitive and crucial post in military reform. One Rank One Pension will be implemented, it said.

“Congress will scrap the Agnipath Scheme and return to the normal recruitment processes followed by the Army, Navy and Air Force that will guarantee economic and social security for our soldiers,” it said in the manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The Agnipath Scheme was launched in 2022, under which Indian youth are given the chance to join the army for 4 years for an annual package of up to Rs 6.9 lakh.

The party also promised to enhance the domestic capacity of defence and security hardware and equipment.

“One Rank One Pension (OROP) will be implemented in accordance with the order of the UPA government dated 26 February 2014. Anomalies that have arisen in the implementation of OROP by the BJP/NDA government will be rectified. We will restore the disability pension and make it tax-free,” it said.

“The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) is a sensitive and crucial post for military reform, preparedness and joint operations. Congress will institutionalise the process of appointing the CDS to ensure transparency and military consensus,” the manifesto stated.

Congress will issue a comprehensive National Security Strategy, bring a new Operational Directive that determines the armed forces’ war planning to deal with the current two-front challenge, reverse the decline in defence expenditure, systematically expand the opportunities for women to serve in combatant and non-combatant roles, bring the National Security Council (NSC) and the office of National Security Adviser (NSA) under the oversight of a select committee of Parliament, and establish a National Economic Security Board under the NSC.

The National Economic Security Board will monitor possible risks to global supply chain disruptions and suggest counter actions, suggest measures to reduce over-dependence on large import sources, recommend future courses of action toward inward and outward investments that will strengthen India's footprint in the world, monitor global financial flows and identify potential threats to India, along with actions required to mitigate them in advance, and work on digital/cybersecurity issues that may threaten India's digital financial infrastructure.