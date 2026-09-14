Bank customers planning branch visits for cash deposits, cheque clearances, or passbook updates this week will need to align their schedules with the Reserve Bank of India’s official calendar, as physical branches of public and private lenders will remain closed for up to four days between September 14 and September 20, 2026.
The closures affect major institutions, including State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Punjab National Bank (PNB). However, operations will not be uniformly suspended nationwide, with three of the four holidays restricted to specific states and metropolitan regions celebrating regional festivals.