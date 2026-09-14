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Plan your branch visits: Banks to remain shut in major cities this week; check 4-day RBI holiday list

Plan your branch visits: Banks to remain shut in major cities this week; check 4-day RBI holiday list

While over-the-counter physical services will be unavailable, digital banking services — including ATMs, UPI transfers, net banking, and mobile banking applications — will operate without interruption.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 14, 2026 1:07 PM IST
Plan your branch visits: Banks to remain shut in major cities this week; check 4-day RBI holiday listOperations will not be uniformly suspended nationwide, with three of the four holidays restricted to specific states and metropolitan regions celebrating regional festivals.

Bank customers planning branch visits for cash deposits, cheque clearances, or passbook updates this week will need to align their schedules with the Reserve Bank of India’s official calendar, as physical branches of public and private lenders will remain closed for up to four days between September 14 and September 20, 2026.

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The closures affect major institutions, including State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Punjab National Bank (PNB). However, operations will not be uniformly suspended nationwide, with three of the four holidays restricted to specific states and metropolitan regions celebrating regional festivals.

The week opens with widespread regional closures on Monday, September 14, as bank branches shut across Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, and Vijayawada for Ganesh Chaturthi, Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata, Vinayakar Chathurthi, and Hartalika.

Operations remain suspended in select pockets on Tuesday, September 15, with branches in Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, and Panaji observing holidays for Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha), Nuakhai, or the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi. Later in the week, banks in Shillong will close on Friday, September 18, for Unitarian Anniversary Day.

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The fourth day of closure will occur on Sunday, September 20, when all bank branches nationwide observe their standard weekly day off.

While over-the-counter physical services will be unavailable in regions observing local holidays, digital banking services — including automated teller machines (ATMs), Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transfers, net banking, and mobile banking applications — will operate without interruption across the country throughout the week.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Sep 14, 2026 12:59 PM IST
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