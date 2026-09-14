The week opens with widespread regional closures on Monday, September 14, as bank branches shut across Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, and Vijayawada for Ganesh Chaturthi, Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata, Vinayakar Chathurthi, and Hartalika.

Operations remain suspended in select pockets on Tuesday, September 15, with branches in Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, and Panaji observing holidays for Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha), Nuakhai, or the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi. Later in the week, banks in Shillong will close on Friday, September 18, for Unitarian Anniversary Day.

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The fourth day of closure will occur on Sunday, September 20, when all bank branches nationwide observe their standard weekly day off.

While over-the-counter physical services will be unavailable in regions observing local holidays, digital banking services — including automated teller machines (ATMs), Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transfers, net banking, and mobile banking applications — will operate without interruption across the country throughout the week.