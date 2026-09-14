Hisar to Sohna-Palwal: Haryana approves ₹9,700 crore for five major bypass projects

The government has also approved the development of the Hisar Bypass, Kurukshetra Bypass, Narnaul City Bypass, Jind Bypass and Sohna-Palwal Bypass.

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Details of approved projects

The Hisar Bypass will connect Hisar-Rajgarh Road, or NH-52, with the Hisar-Delhi Road and Hisar-Kaithal Road. The new link is expected to divert through-traffic away from the city and improve movement between key highways.

In Kurukshetra, the Kurukshetra-Ladwa Bypass has already reached the Detailed Project Report (DPR) stage. Construction work is expected to begin soon, the government said.

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The Narnaul City Bypass will be approximately 11 km long and will connect with NH-148B. The project is intended to provide an alternative route for vehicles travelling through the city.

Jind will receive an outer ring road along with a four-lane bypass on NH-352. The project is expected to improve connectivity around the city and reduce pressure on existing roads.

The Palwal-Sohna Bypass, originating from NH-919, will be upgraded, redesigned and reconstructed as a four-lane road over a stretch of approximately 24 km.

Focus on regional connectivity

The Haryana government also plans to develop greenfield connectivity linking the DND-Faridabad-Ballabhgarh Bypass-KMP link and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway with Jewar International Airport. The chief minister further noted that Haryana’s land share for the Karnal Ring Road has been deposited.

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Officials have been directed to prepare a policy for outer ring roads and national highways in line with the Centre’s policy framework. A three-member committee has also been formed to determine the state’s contribution under the proposed cost-sharing arrangement with the Union government.