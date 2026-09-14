iOS 27 update will be rolling out today: Check release time in India, eligible iPhones and download steps

Must read: iOS 27 brings new ‘iPhone Handoff’ feature to switch between two iPhones with one number

iOS 27 release date and time in India

The iOS 27 update will be rolled out today, September 14, 2026, in India. The update will start to roll out at around 10 AM PT, which means about 10:30 PM IST in India. Compatible iPhones will receive the update over the air (OTA). Once its official rolled out, users will automatically get the notification or option to download and install the update.

However, before installing, make sure to back up important data so you don't risk losing anything if something goes wrong.

iOS 27 Compatible iPhones

iPhone 17 Pro Max, 17 Pro, Air, 17 and 17e

iPhone 16 Pro Max, 16 Pro, 16 Plus, 16 and 16e

iPhone 15 Pro Max, 15 Pro, 15 Plus, and 15

iPhone 14 Pro Max, 14 Pro, 14 Plus, and 14

iPhone 13 Pro Max, 13 Pro, 13 and 13 mini

iPhone 12 Pro Max, 12 Pro, 12 and 12 mini

iPhone 11 Pro Max, 11 Pro, and 11

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

Must read: Apple’s new AI Siri on iOS 27 may not be available to everyone at launch: What you need to know

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How to download iOS 27 update

Step 1: Go to the Settings app on your iPhone

Step 2: Click on General

Step 3: Go to Software Update

Step 4: iPhone will scan for a new update, then you will get the option to install the iOS 27 update

Step 5: Follow the on-screen instructions, and your iPhone will automatically restart to install the update.