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iOS 27 update will be rolling out today: Check release time in India, eligible iPhones and download steps

iOS 27 update will be rolling out today: Check release time in India, eligible iPhones and download steps

Apple will be releasing the iOS 27 update with Apple's Foundation Models and Google's Gemini. Here's what you need to know about the rollout.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 14, 2026 12:38 PM IST
iOS 27 update will be rolling out today: Check release time in India, eligible iPhones and download stepsiOS 27 update will be rolled out today to compatible devices.

Apple will be rolling out its new generation software update, iOS 27, across iPhones, iPads, Macs, and other devices. The update will bring several upgrades to UI, Artificial Intelligence (AI), a redesigned Siri experience powered by Apple's Foundation Models and Google's Gemini, and core system features.

The update was officially released at the ‘September and shine' event last week for the iPhone 18 Pro series and iPhone Duo. Now, the update will be rolled out for older-generation Apple devices. Here’s when iPhone users will get it in India.

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Must read: iOS 27 brings new ‘iPhone Handoff’ feature to switch between two iPhones with one number

iOS 27 release date and time in India

The iOS 27 update will be rolled out today, September 14, 2026, in India. The update will start to roll out at around 10 AM PT, which means about 10:30 PM IST in India. Compatible iPhones will receive the update over the air (OTA). Once its official rolled out, users will automatically get the notification or option to download and install the update.

However, before installing, make sure to back up important data so you don't risk losing anything if something goes wrong.

iOS 27 Compatible iPhones

  • iPhone 17 Pro Max, 17 Pro, Air, 17 and 17e
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max, 16 Pro, 16 Plus, 16 and 16e
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max, 15 Pro, 15 Plus, and 15
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max, 14 Pro, 14 Plus, and 14
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max, 13 Pro, 13 and 13 mini
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max, 12 Pro, 12 and 12 mini
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max, 11 Pro, and 11
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

Must read: Apple’s new AI Siri on iOS 27 may not be available to everyone at launch: What you need to know

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How to download iOS 27 update

Step 1: Go to the Settings app on your iPhone

Step 2: Click on General

Step 3: Go to Software Update

Step 4: iPhone will scan for a new update, then you will get the option to install the iOS 27 update

Step 5: Follow the on-screen instructions, and your iPhone will automatically restart to install the update.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 14, 2026 12:29 PM IST
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