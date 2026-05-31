Planning a bank visit? Here's the complete June 2026 holiday schedule

Customers planning to visit bank branches in June may want to check the holiday calendar beforehand, as banks across several states will remain closed on multiple occasions during the month due to regional festivals, religious observances, and scheduled weekend holidays.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar, both public and private sector banks, including SBI, HDFC Bank, and other lenders, will observe state-specific and nationwide holidays throughout June.

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While branch services will be unavailable on these dates, digital banking facilities such as UPI, internet banking, and mobile banking will continue to function.

RBI bank holiday list for June 2026

June 15: Banks will remain closed in Aizawl to mark the foundation day of the Young Mizo Association (YMA). On the same day, bank branches in Bhubaneswar will remain shut on account of Raja Sankranti.

June 25: Bank branches in Vijayawada will remain closed for Moharrum.

June 26: Banks will remain shut in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Srinagar for Muharrum.

June 29: Banks in Shimla will remain closed to observe Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti.

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June 30: Bank branches in Aizawl will remain shut for the regional public holiday Remna Ni.

Weekend closures

Under RBI guidelines, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, along with all Sundays.

As a result, banks will remain closed on:

June 7 (Sunday)

June 13 (Second Saturday)

June 14 (Sunday)

June 21 (Sunday)

June 27 (Fourth Saturday)

June 28 (Sunday)

Bank working hours

On regular working days, banks generally operate from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Online banking services to continue

Although branch operations will be suspended on holidays, customers will still be able to access banking services through digital channels. UPI transactions, internet banking, mobile banking applications, and other online payment services will remain available throughout the month.

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Customers can continue to transfer funds, make payments, and receive money using online banking platforms. However, temporary disruptions may occur during scheduled maintenance periods, for which banks usually issue prior notifications.