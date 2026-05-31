Vedanta shares post-demerger uptrend still intact? Will stock outperform again?

Shares of Vedanta Ltd touched their 52-week high of Rs 360.70 on Friday before settling 0.55 per cent lower at Rs 352.65. The stock has remained in focus amid the company's ongoing demerger exercise and a recent credit rating upgrade from ICRA Ltd.

The credit rating agency upgraded Vedanta's long-term credit rating to ICRA AA+ with a stable outlook, citing a material improvement in the company's credit profile during FY26 and expectations of further strengthening in FY27. The upgrade comes as the mining major progresses with its demerger plan, under which it has been split into four separate entities whose listings are still awaited.

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In a separate development, Vedanta's Board approved the extension of Arun Misra's tenure as an executive director for a further period of two months, from June 1, 2026, to July 31, 2026, subject to shareholders' approval.

What lies ahead for the stock?

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said, "Vedanta remains one of the stronger names in the metals space, with the stock steadily climbing towards fresh highs. The recent move has been supported by improving sentiment in commodity markets and continued optimism around the company's demerger plans. From a technical perspective, the trend remains firmly positive as long as the stock holds above Rs 335. On the upside, Rs 360–370 is the next important zone to watch. While some profit booking cannot be ruled out after the sharp rally, the overall structure continues to favour buyers on declines."

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Virat Jagad, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, noted, "Vedanta maintains a powerful uptrend after a clean breakout above the Rs 322.90 horizontal resistance. Supported by volume expansion, structural momentum remains highly bullish. For fresh entries or existing positions, a logical stop loss should be placed at Rs 320, expecting an upward move towards Rs 385-400 levels."

Offering a cautious view, AR Ramachandran, Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, said, "Vedanta stock price is slightly bearish on daily charts with strong resistance at Rs 360. A daily close below the support of Rs 345 could trigger a fall towards Rs 320 in the near term."

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, highlighted key levels to watch. "A decisive move above Rs 360 could push the stock towards a target of Rs 370, with the expected short-term trading range between Rs 340 and Rs 370," Patel added. He sees support at Rs 340 and resistance at Rs 360.